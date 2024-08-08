Round Rock habitual offender gets 60 years for assaulting girlfriend, taking her child: DA

article

A Round Rock man with an "extensive criminal history" was sentenced to 60 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend and taking her child.

56-year-old Ronald Allen Mitchell was convicted by a Williamson County jury on August 7 of assault family violence with a previous family violence conviction.

According to the Williamson County DA's office, a passing driver called 911 in July 2021 and reported seeing Mitchell forcefully pull a child safety seat away from his girlfriend, shove her and walk away with the child.

Round Rock police officers spoke with the woman, who told them he had also forcefully pulled her hair and punched her with a closed fist. She said she had fled their home with the child in a safety seat, attempting to leave on foot. Mitchell then followed her outside and forcefully took the child from her.

The woman had used her phone to record the audio of the assaults and even numerous threats Mitchell made against her.

During the sentencing phase, Mitchell's extensive criminal history was highlighted, which the DA's office says includes 23 prior convictions, including for burglary and stalking and multiple convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mitchell also racked up more charges during the trial itself. He had attended the first several days, but then failed to appear on the final day, which prompted a no-bond warrant from the judge.

He was later arrested that night by the Austin Police Department for felony DWI and possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held in the Travis County Jail.