Liberty Hill man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to teen who later overdosed

Cedar Park police arrested a Liberty Hill man in connection with a deadly suspected fentanyl overdose.

Investigators said in May, 25-year-old Caleb Comer sold fentanyl-laced pills to 18-year-old Matthew Wright hours before he died.

A warrant was issued, and on July 31, Comber was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Caleb Comer, 25

Comber has previously faced drug-related charges.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for aggravated robbery in Travis County back in 2023.