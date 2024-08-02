Liberty Hill man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to teen who later overdosed
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park police arrested a Liberty Hill man in connection with a deadly suspected fentanyl overdose.
Investigators said in May, 25-year-old Caleb Comer sold fentanyl-laced pills to 18-year-old Matthew Wright hours before he died.
A warrant was issued, and on July 31, Comber was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.
Caleb Comer, 25
Comber has previously faced drug-related charges.
At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for aggravated robbery in Travis County back in 2023.