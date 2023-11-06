New NASA app lets you track International Space Station in real time

article

NASA is giving space enthusiasts a unique experience through its new app.

The agency released its new "Spot The Station" app to make it convenient for fans to view the International Space Station as it passes over earth.

Users can download the app for free on iOS and Android devices.

Among the features users can enjoy is a built-in compass on the app that lets them spot where the space station is, no matter their location.

And if you are wondering about future chances to see the ISS, you can sign up for notifications to get the latest news.

NASA explained on its website that the new app builds on its Spot the Station website because it offers more information and abilities, complimented by an augmented reality interface that makes it easier for viewers to see the ISS.

There’s also options through the app to capture and share photos and videos after viewing the ISS in real-time.

According to NASA, the app was developed by the International Space Station Program in its Space Operations Mission Directorate and the Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation.

The agency will continue to update and improve the app based on user feedback.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



