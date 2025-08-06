Local Muslim leader hit, killed along N. Lamar; CAIR, city officials address safety issues

The Brief Local Muslim leader struck, killed by car along North Lamar Blvd near Parmer Lane Activists, city council members highlight safety issues in area



A local Muslim leader was hit by a car last weekend along North Lamar Boulevard near Parmer Lane. Activists and council members are highlighting safety issues along the corridor.

Local Muslim leader struck, killed

What we know:

On July 27, at 8:35 p.m., 49-year-old Islam Mossaad, a longtime leader of the North Austin Muslim Community Center, was struck and killed while walking near 12333 North Lamar Blvd.

"He was born in Austin, so everyone knows him. He's either a son of someone or a brother of someone, or a father and mentor and teacher," Shaimaa Zayan, operations manager of CAIR-Austin, said. "He just had this light spirit and this gift of crossing barriers."

Austin Police say three arrests were made in connection to the crash. The driver of one car, a 16-year-old, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of a second car, Markell Turner, 33, is charged with DWI. His passenger, Jarina Robinson, 34, faces drug charges.

Safety concerns along N Lamar

Dig deeper:

As the community remembers Mossaad, they're also voicing safety concerns along that part of North Lamar Blvd. There is a lack of consistent sidewalks and no safe pedestrian crossings. The crash happened down the road from NAMCC.

"Getting in and out on Lamar Boulevard, it is very dangerous," Adnan Suleiman, former board member of NAMCC, said. "We've approached the city multiple times for at least a traffic light where a pedestrian activating can be able to cross safely."

Council members Zo Qadri, Mike Siegel, and Chito Vela are working with city staff on improvements, some of which started in a previous bond.

"As we started getting deeper into the design and engineering work, we realized that the amount was not going to be efficient," Vela said.

They have to fix drainage issues before doing road improvement.

"We don't want to do a bunch of work on the street and then have to tear it up to put in the drainage," Vela said.

Council members say a few things can be done in the short term, and more money can come from the 2026 bond.

"In the short term, I believe we are going to be able to improve certain crossings and add sidewalks along North Lamar," Vela said.

"We were assured that there are funds and readiness to install the traffic beacon by the end of the year," Siegel said.

Council members add they want to make improvements before I-35 really ramps up, because more people will take Lamar as an alternative. Additional funds could come from TxDOT or CAMPO.