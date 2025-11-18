Texas acquires thousands of acres for new state parks and Enchanted Rock expansion

article

The Brief Texas voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the $1 billion Centennial Parks Conservation Fund in 2023 to acquire and develop new state parks. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has already secured land for new parks (including Post Oak Ridge and Bear Creek State Park) and doubled the size of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area with recent acquisitions. New park development will happen in three phases, starting with guided access tours, though detailed planning and public opening timelines are still being finalized for each property.



Texas is entering a new era of park building fueled by overwhelming voter support and a $1 billion investment aimed at preserving the state’s natural spaces.

From the Texas Hill Country to the Colorado River basin, state officials say the next several years will reshape outdoor recreation for millions of Texans.

New state park funding

What we know:

The push follows the passage of Proposition 14 in 2023, when voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the $1 billion Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a constitutionally protected endowment designed solely to acquire and develop new state parks.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Texas State Parks," Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director Dr. David Yoskowitz, said after the vote.

Since the vote, TPWD has assembled thousands of acres of new parkland and expanded some of the state’s most beloved outdoor destinations.

TPWD phase development timeline

Timeline:

TPWD is using a three-phase development timeline designed to get Texans on the land faster than ever before:

Phase 1 (within 12 months of purchase): Guided access tours, public hunting, paddling

Phase 2 (within 18 months of purchase): Trails, restrooms, other basic facilities

Phase 3 (within 48 months of purchase): Full park operations, utilities, roads, visitor centers

Parks underway

Bear Creek State Park

Bear Creek State Park in Uvalde County is 1,720 acres. The new Bear Creek State Park sits less than a mile from Garner State Park and features access to the Frio River, Spring Creek, canyon systems, and remote dark-sky areas ideal for camping.

"The acquisition of Bear Creek State Park will provide Texans access to the Frio River along with streams, canyons, and hiking trails for visitors to explore. I encourage all Texans and out-of-state visitors to witness our beautiful Texas parks up close," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

Bear Creek already qualifies as prime habitat for endangered golden-cheeked warblers, and biologists are now conducting natural and cultural resource surveys ahead of public access planning.

Post Oak Ridge State Park

Texas is moving forward with the creation of Post Oak Ridge State Park, a more than 3,000-acre property taking shape across the Colorado River from Colorado Bend State Park in Burnet and Lampasas counties.

TPWD began the project with the purchase of 2,020 acres featuring rugged hills, diverse native habitat, and two miles of riverfront about 10 miles upstream from Lake Buchanan. The land is considered the cornerstone of what will become the full Post Oak Ridge State Park.

A second acquisition in April added 1,100 acres including limestone bluffs, natural springs, and 1.5 miles of Yancey Creek. Combined, the two tracts exceed 3,000 acres, completing the footprint of the new park.

"This property… will offer an exciting new state park experience for Texans," said Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Chairman Jeff Hildebrand. "Together, these two purchases represent a significant investment in expanding public access to outdoor spaces."

Post Oak Ridge will be developed through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, with TPWD noting the park will offer river access, post oak woodlands, scenic overlooks, and habitat protection across a broad swath of the northern Hill Country.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area expansion

Texas added more than 3,000 acres to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, effectively doubling the amount of public land at one of the state’s most popular parks.

Gov. Abbott said the expansion will allow "tourists from across the state and around the world to enjoy even more of the majesty of Texas."

The land includes a rock formation that offers a new vantage point for the famous pink granite dome and will help preserve dark-sky conditions in a region facing rapid development.

Just months earlier, TPWD secured a 630-acre tract that was at risk of being turned into a large housing subdivision. Instead, it will now become additional protected Hill Country terrain.

"This acquisition will allow for a more expansive experience when visiting Enchanted Rock," said park superintendent Doug Cochran.

The Road Ahead

What's next:

Each property will undergo detailed planning with public input. TPWD says announcements on recreational options, phased openings, and public use timelines will follow in the coming months.

The Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, officials say, ensures these projects will not stall.

"Now with secured funding… we look forward to conserving more of Texas’ unique landscape," said State Parks Director Rodney Franklin, "and creating more parks and memories for the next generation."