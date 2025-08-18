New valet pilot program to offer 6th Street parking

The Brief A valet service pilot program is coming to Sixth Street Starting August 22, a valet stand will be at 500 San Jacinto There is a flat rate of $15 if you scan the QR code at a participating business. If you don't go to a participating business, the rates are $25 during operating hours and $45 overnight



An Austin-based company will pilot the city's first permitted "valet district" for an easier way to get to Sixth Street.

According to the company, Next Level Valet, it will launch a validated valet program to serve the entire Old 6th Street District, from I-35 to Congress Ave. The initial stand at San Jacinto will offer walkable access to the Red River Cultural District as well.

Next Level Valet details

What we know:

The first stand will be up and running on August 22 at 500 San Jacinto, between 5th and 6th Streets. Another stand, near Neches and 6th Street, will be added soon.

The hours will be Thursday-Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

To use the valet service, you will drop your vehicle off at the stand, give your phone number, and you will then receive a valet ticket. You will then get a text message from the valet with a ticket number and several links to review, pay and request.

If guests are still out after 3 a.m., the company encourages people to rideshare or take a taxi home and get their vehicle in the morning.

Businesses who participate will validate guest parking through a QR code that will be inside their businesses. There is no new app required.

If you go to a business that is participating in the program, there will be a flat fee of $15. If you go elsewhere and want to use the valet service, rates are $25 during operating hours and $45 overnight.

The company will track parked cars, overnight volumes, and staffing hours throughout the pilot program to determine future expansions.

What we don't know:

The company did not provide any information on where the parked cars would be.

What they're saying:

"Getting to the many amazing restaurants and entertainment destinations on historic Old Sixth – and home again – should be the least stressful part of the evening," said Andies Shepherd, CEO of Next Level Valet & Parking. "With support from the Pecan Street Owners Association and coordination with the city, we’re organizing curbside valet so guests can park once, enjoy their night, and retrieve their vehicle in seconds through our text-to-request system – or even pick it up the next morning if they choose to rideshare home."

"For nearly five decades, we’ve watched Sixth Street through our front window. Organizing the curb is part of making the district welcoming – less circling for parking, more butts in seats when the lights go down. This pilot shows businesses pulling together to enhance the guest experience," says Shannon Sedwick, co-founder, Esther’s Follies.

"Across the country, great entertainment districts use valet as part of a seamless arrival experience. This pilot is our opportunity to bring that same level of service to Old Sixth Street – to raise the bar, create a cohesive brand experience, and make sure guests know the moment they’ve arrived in Austin’s most iconic entertainment district," says Blake Thompson, Pecan Street Owners Association.

"Our guests show up in groups – birthdays, bachelorettes, conferences – and getting everyone in and out smoothly matters. A $15 validated option keeps the night simple and affordable: drop at the curb, sing your lungs out, then stroll back when you’re ready. That kind of convenience brings locals back to Sixth," adds Corey Urbach, owner, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar.

Private security contracted by individual Sixth Street businesses through Next Level Security – a sister company to Next Level Valet & Parking – complements the pilot. Records show a 19 percent decline in violent and property-crime incidents since January 2024, further supported by the street’s January 2025 re-opening to vehicle traffic, a pilot successfully led by the Pecan Street Owners Association.