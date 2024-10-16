New video released of suspect wanted in teen's death in North Austin

The brief A 17-year-old was shot and killed in North Austin. APD are looking for the suspect.



Police released video of a suspect in connection to the death of a teen in North Austin.

Nathan Ockleberry, 17, and two others were shot in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard.

Ockleberry was killed on the scene.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Background on deadly shooting

The shooting happened on October 1 in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard.

APD says Nathan Ockleberry was found with another person in a parking lot with gunshot wounds at around 2:40 a.m.

17-year-old Ockleberry was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3 a.m.

The other person found at the scene was taken to a local hospital, but their current condition is not known.

A third person was also shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.