Teen identified as Austin homicide victim; search for suspect continues
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the person who died after a shooting in North Austin.
The incident happened on October 1 in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard.
APD says Nathan Ockleberry was found with another person in a parking lot with gunshot wounds at around 2:40 a.m.
17-year-old Ockleberry was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3 a.m.
The other person found at the scene was taken to a local hospital, but their current condition is not known.
A third person was also shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.
APD says that the investigation found that a large group of people met at this parking lot in multiple vehicles where a disturbance escalated into a shooting.
The suspect shot and killed Ockleberry, then left the scene in a vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.
A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.