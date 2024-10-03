Teen identified as Austin homicide victim; search for suspect continues

The Brief October 1st homicide victim identified Nathan Ockleberry was found with a gunshot wound in a North Austin parking lot



The Austin Police Department has identified the person who died after a shooting in North Austin.

The incident happened on October 1 in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard.

APD says Nathan Ockleberry was found with another person in a parking lot with gunshot wounds at around 2:40 a.m.

17-year-old Ockleberry was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3 a.m.

The other person found at the scene was taken to a local hospital, but their current condition is not known.

A third person was also shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says that the investigation found that a large group of people met at this parking lot in multiple vehicles where a disturbance escalated into a shooting.

The suspect shot and killed Ockleberry, then left the scene in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.