New World screwworm detected in Central Texas; officials confirm case in Gillespie County

The Brief New World screwworm found in Central Texas Case confirmed in goat in Gillespie County Three other cases have been found in Texas cattle; one case detected in dog in New Mexico



The New World screwworm has been detected in Central Texas.

Officials say they have confirmed a case in a goat in Gillespie County.

What they're saying:

The Gillespie County case marks the fourth in Texas, says the US Department of Agriculture.

The case was confirmed around noon on June 8.

The USDA says it and the Texas Animal Health Commission are working to get additional details about the case and establish surveillance and testing in the area.

Other cases

The three other Texas cases were in cattle in Zavala County, southwest of San Antonio, and La Salle County, northeast of Laredo.

Another case was found in a dog and reported in Andrews County, Texas, but officials say the dog actually resides in Lea County, New Mexico.

What is the New World screwworm?

Big picture view:

The New World screwworm is considered one of the most devastating livestock and wildlife pests in history.

The insect gets its name because it’s only found in the Americas.

It lays its eggs in the open wounds of animals, and its larvae become parasites. Unlike common fly larvae, screwworm maggots burrow into and feed exclusively on the living flesh of warm-blooded animals, causing severe injury, massive economic loss, and death if left untreated.

While rare, they can also infect humans.

The screwworm was mostly eradicated in Texas and the rest of the United States in the 60s. But now, it’s moving north up from Panama and has a known presence a little over 300 miles south of the Texas-Mexico border.

What are officials doing to combat this?

To eradicate the population, federal officials are expediting the release of billions of laboratory-raised sterile flies, deploying ground release chambers to supplement the four million sterile flies already being dispersed aerially in the region each week. When wild flies mate with the sterile flies, no offspring are produced, eventually collapsing the population.

What can I do to keep myself and my animals safe?

Officials are urging people to check their pets and livestock daily for:

Draining or enlarging wounds

Maggots or egg masses

Signs of discomfort or irritability

Lesions around body openings, such as the ears, nose, genitals and umbilical area

Anyone who suspects an infestation is urged to immediately contact their veterinarian, state animal health official or the USDA.

Officials are also asking people to help reduce fly populations.