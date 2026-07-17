Kyle armed robbery: 2 suspects arrested, charged

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The Brief Two men were arrested and charged in Kyle Police said this was in connection with an armed robbery on July 12 Both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Kyle.

The backstory:

According to police, on Sunday, July 12, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 3700 block of Dacy Lane.

The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Kyle police said they used license plate reader technology to identify the getaway car. The suspects were later found and arrested.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kasen Priestly, 19

Kasen Priestly, 19, of Buda, was arrested on July 15, and Timothy Boyd, 19, of Kyle, was arrested on July 16.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.