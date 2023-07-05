Watch: New York man spotted balancing TV on his head while riding bike

A cyclist was spotted in Brooklyn, New York riding around with a 45-inch TV balanced on his head.

The viral Instagram video was shared by Ramelo Adonis, who said he stopped to record the man after spotting him while driving, according to a Storyful report.

"[I] saw him ride by, and he was in my vision, and then he wasn’t," Adonis told Storyful. "I was astonished [and thought] this can’t be real."

Adonis was able to catch the moments when the man spinned around on the bike. The cyclist can even be seen on the video mounting his feet on the handle bars and seat as he continued to balance the TV.

"Only in New York man," Adonis said as he recorded.