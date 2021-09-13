NFL Week 1 scores, updates and more

The 2021 NFL season started with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcoming Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they embarked on their quest for a second consecutive title.

Week 1 is always filled with excitement and the start of this season will have all of that in more with key matchups featuring the league’s top superstars, including some stars who switched teams.

Read below for the Week 1 schedule, times, and updated scores. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

BUCCANEERS 31, COWBOYS 29

Sunday, September 12, 2021

EAGLES 32, FALCONS 6

STEELERS 23, BILLS 16

BENGALS 27, VIKINGS 24

49ERS 41, LIONS 33

CARDINALS 38, TITANS 13

SEAHAWKS 28, COLTS 16

CHARGERS 20, WASHINGTON 16

PANTHERS 19, JETS 14

TEXANS 37, JAGUARS 21

BRONCOS 27, GIANTS 13

CHIEFS 33, BROWNS 29

DOLPHINS 17, PATRIOTS 16

SAINTS 38, PACKERS 3

RAMS 34, BEARS 13

Monday, September 13, 2021

8:15 PM: Ravens @ Raiders (ESPN/ABC)

Standings

AFC East

Dolphins (1-0) Patriots (0-1) Bills (0-1) Jets (0-1)

AFC North

Steelers (1-0) Bengals (1-0) Ravens (0-0) Browns (0-1)

AFC South

Texans (1-0) Jaguars (0-1) Colts (0-1) Titans (0-1)

AFC West

Chiefs (1-0) Broncos (1-0) Chargers (1-0) Raiders (0-0)

NFC East

Eagles (1-0) Cowboys (0-1) Washington (0-1) Giants (0-1)

NFC North

Lions (0-1) Bears (0-1) Packers (0-1) Vikings (0-1)

NFC South

Saints (1-0) Buccaneers (1-0) Panthers (1-0) Falcons (0-1)

NFC West

49ers (1-0) Rams (1-0) Cardinals (1-0) Rams (1-0)

