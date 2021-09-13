NFL Week 1 scores, updates and more
The 2021 NFL season started with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcoming Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they embarked on their quest for a second consecutive title.
Week 1 is always filled with excitement and the start of this season will have all of that in more with key matchups featuring the league’s top superstars, including some stars who switched teams.
Read below for the Week 1 schedule, times, and updated scores. All times are Eastern.
Thursday, September 9, 2021
BUCCANEERS 31, COWBOYS 29
Sunday, September 12, 2021
EAGLES 32, FALCONS 6
STEELERS 23, BILLS 16
BENGALS 27, VIKINGS 24
49ERS 41, LIONS 33
CARDINALS 38, TITANS 13
SEAHAWKS 28, COLTS 16
CHARGERS 20, WASHINGTON 16
PANTHERS 19, JETS 14
TEXANS 37, JAGUARS 21
BRONCOS 27, GIANTS 13
CHIEFS 33, BROWNS 29
DOLPHINS 17, PATRIOTS 16
SAINTS 38, PACKERS 3
RAMS 34, BEARS 13
Monday, September 13, 2021
8:15 PM: Ravens @ Raiders (ESPN/ABC)
Standings
AFC East
- Dolphins (1-0)
- Patriots (0-1)
- Bills (0-1)
- Jets (0-1)
AFC North
- Steelers (1-0)
- Bengals (1-0)
- Ravens (0-0)
- Browns (0-1)
AFC South
- Texans (1-0)
- Jaguars (0-1)
- Colts (0-1)
- Titans (0-1)
AFC West
- Chiefs (1-0)
- Broncos (1-0)
- Chargers (1-0)
- Raiders (0-0)
NFC East
- Eagles (1-0)
- Cowboys (0-1)
- Washington (0-1)
- Giants (0-1)
NFC North
- Lions (0-1)
- Bears (0-1)
- Packers (0-1)
- Vikings (0-1)
NFC South
- Saints (1-0)
- Buccaneers (1-0)
- Panthers (1-0)
- Falcons (0-1)
NFC West
- 49ers (1-0)
- Rams (1-0)
- Cardinals (1-0)
