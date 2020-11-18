NJ police officer's quick thinking helps rescue dog from second-floor deck during house fire

A New Jersey police officer is being hailed a hero for rescuing a dog from a second-floor deck during a house fire over the summer.

Newly released body camera footage from August shows Atlantic Highlands Patrolman Travis Sodon arrive at a home with smoke billowing from the windows and alarms blaring.

Once Officer Sodon learns that everyone made it out of the home safely, he is told that two dogs still remain inside. With help from Sergeant Brian Phair and some good samaritans, Officer Sodon drags a scaffold to the side of the 15-foot high porch and climbs on top to find a brown dog huddled near the corner of the porch.

Using a chair for an extra boost, Officer Sodon reaches over the porch railing, grabs the pup, and lowers it to safety.

Police say another dog was also rescued from the back of the home. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and save the house from destruction.

"I am happy to share the body worn camera footage from this rescue, as it is a fine example of the extraordinary work that our first responders do on a day in and day out basis," Chief David Rossbach said.

Officer Sodon will be rewarded with a meritorious service award to recognize his daring efforts, according to Chief Rossbach.

