No appointments needed at walk-up COVID vaccination site in Taylor

A vaccination site that appears to be the first of its kind in the area is opening up in Williamson County.

Starting today (3/22), you can walk up, without an appointment and get vaccinated at the Taylor Public Health Center on West 6th Street in Taylor. They will also be accepting appointments.

The site is being operated by the Williamson County and Cities Health District. They will be vaccinating people in Groups 1A, 1B, and 1C as well as school staff.

The walk-up element is unique to this Taylor site as other hubs across Williamson County like Dell Diamond and Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex require an appointment.

The Taylor Public Health Center vaccination site is open Monday, March 22 through Thursday, March 25. Walk-ups are available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or you can make an appointment at www.wcchd.org/covid-19.

