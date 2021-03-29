No appts necessary on 3/29 to get COVID-19 vaccine at Kelly Reeves

Family Hospital Systems, which is a vaccine provider for Williamson County, says essential workers and anyone over the age of 80 can go to the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex for their first COVID-19 vaccination dose without an appointment.

It applies only to Monday, March 29.

Officials made the decision because it has been slow at the vaccination hub. One hub worker says they aren't exactly sure why there aren't that many people getting vaccinated but believes several factors could be at play.

The Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex is located at 10211 West Parmer Lane.

Essential workers include teachers, plumbers, electricians, and grocery store workers. You do not need to be a Williamson County resident to get vaccinated at Kelly Reeves.

Those who qualify and head out to get vaccinated will receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Officials say second doses will not be administered today.

The facility is open until 8 p.m. Family Hospital Systems is asking people to head out as early as possible to avoid a rush during the evening.

Last week the state promised a new centralized website where Texans can register through various vaccine providers. That site is now up and running, at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.