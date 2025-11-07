'No-ember November' campaign raises awareness of wildfire risk in Austin

The Brief A new campaign, "No-ember November," is preparing and warning people of the risk of wildfires The risk of wildfires is year-round in Central Texas A list of resources can be found below



The City of Austin and Travis County are reiterating the risk of wildfires with its "No-ember November" campaign.

The risk of wildfires is year-round in Central Texas. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says "no-ember November" is a catchy way to get people's attention.

Risk of wildfires in Central Texas

What they're saying:

"This is one of the top three things that keeps me awake at night is something like a disaster or an emergency like this happening and people not being aware," Mayor Kirk Watson said.

On Oct. 20, Travis County and the City of Austin signed preemptive disaster declarations due to wildfire risk, so it's easier to get disaster relief if needed.

"You may ask why are we having another press conference about wildfires? That is how important we think this issue is," Watson said.

The city has two initiatives: the All Hazards Protective Action Plan and the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Travis County is still under a burn ban. Keep in mind, embers can travel a mile away.

"Everybody needs to do their part, so stay mindful of local burn bans. One of our fires was actually caused by someone violating our burn ban, so don't do that," Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

Last week, there was a 20-acre wildfire in Southeast Austin. The cause of that one is still under investigation.

Related article

"Our philosophy is, if you don't know the plan, then you're not going to know how to respond when the time comes. We want to develop that plan with you," Jim Hendrick, director of Austin Emergency Management, said.

Last week, the city had its first community meeting on wildfire preparedness in District 10.

"Preventing wildfires is a community-wide effort, and it starts with each and every one of us," Brown said.

Resources for Central Texans

What you can do:

The city is asking your neighborhood or community group to request wildfire preparedness presentations with the city through Get Ready Central Texas.

You can learn how to protect your home and come up with evacuation plans.

You can put in your address to check your wildfire risk and get a free property evaluation here.

You can also sign up for emergency alerts here.