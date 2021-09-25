Expand / Collapse search

No injuries, minor damage reported from propane tank explosion at Texas Motor Speedway

By FOX 4 Staff
FORT WORTH, Texas - There was some minor damage to a building at Texas Motor Speedway following a propane tank explosion Saturday.

There was a car show being held at the speedway, and a TMS spokesman said it was caused by a vendor’s propane tank exploding near a concession stand.

No injuries were reported. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

There was minor damage to a building.

