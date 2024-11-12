Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after 'multiple car fire' near SH 71: AFD

Published  November 12, 2024 2:35pm CST
The Brief

    • Austin firefighters responded to the 5000 block of SH 71.
    • Fire was contained to two vehicles on fire on car lifts.
    • Firefighters said the fire was out with no injuries around 11:45 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle fire on State Highway 71 after receiving reports of "possible explosions," the agency said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, around 11:15 a.m., crews found multiple cars on fire under a "pavilion-like structure."

Firefighters contained the fire to two vehicles that were on lifts and worked to prevent the fire from spreading to large fuel lines on the property, AFD said.

Firefighters said the fire was out around 11:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

