"No Kings" protest planned for Saturday; Gov. Abbott plans to deploy troopers, National Guard

Demonstrators are expected to fill the streets in cities across the country, including here in Austin, for the "No Kings" protest opposing the Trump administration.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he plans to deploy state troopers and Texas National Guard members in response to what he's calling a "planned Antifa demonstration".

However, Mayor Kirk Watson believes this weekend's protesters should be allowed to come together peacefully and the deployment is unnecessary.

What we know:

Abbott posted on social media on Thursday, saying he directed DPS and the national guard to "surge forces into Austin ahead of the Antifa-linked protest," adding that Texas will not tolerate chaos.

"Our department has been very accommodating to make sure that we help people express their first amendment rights in a peaceful manner so that way they can exercise their rights. However, that does not include criminal behavior," said Michael Bullock, president of Austin Police Association.

DPS says its homeland security division is monitoring the planned protest, investigating any possible terror links, and promising to swiftly charge anyone who breaks the law.

Austin police also say they’re prepared for Saturday, warning that illegal activity won’t be tolerated.

"I would encourage anybody that may be considering engaging in illegal behavior to be aware that the department does monitor things and we are prepared for things and it's not worth going down that route. It's always best to just remain peaceful and to not engage in any criminal behavior," said Bullock.

Mayor Kirk Watson says National Guard members won’t be patrolling the streets but will be ready to assist if needed, adding he doesn’t support the "militarization of our streets."

The Texas Democratic Party said: "our cities are not war zones or military training grounds. We don’t need an unnecessary show of force against a peaceful protest. Governor Abbott is trying to incite fear and intimidate the crowd exactly what a king, or someone protecting a king, would do."

The protest is scheduled for Saturday from 2-5:30 p.m. at the capitol.

The backstory:

The last "No Kings" event in June drew tens of thousands to the capitol. Nine people were arrested by DPS and three by APD, which said that it remained largely peaceful.

Before that event, DPS warned lawmakers of a credible threat, prompting the evacuation of the capitol grounds. One person was arrested in connection to that threat.