'No Kings' protests planned in Austin; When, where, what you need to know

Several protests are planned in the Austin area and around the country on Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, according to the group "No Kings."

What we know:

No Kings has called for several protests across the country on Saturday, June 14.

June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday. A military parade to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army will be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted that he will deploy National Guard troops in the state to help deal with the protests.

What they're saying:

"In America, we don't do kings. They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings," reads the group's website.

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, to uphold law and order across our state. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law," said a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott.

No Kings Protests in Austin area

According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of the Austin area demonstrations.

Austin

Location: Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

San Marcos

Location: 101 E San Antonio St, Courthouse Square

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pflugerville

Location: 2301 Kelly Ln

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Taylor

Location: 201 N Main Street

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bastrop

Location: Bastrop Pedestrian Bridge over the Colorado River

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fredericksburg

Location: 101 W Main St

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.