No Super Bowl capacity set yet, but NFL says Tampa is 'more than ready' to play host

The NFL Commissioner says there is no question Raymond James Stadium will be ready for next year's Super Bowl and be a great stage for the game.

On a media phone call Monday, Roger Goodell said the game will have as many fans as can be done. The Tampa stadium can hold 65,890 fans.

In October, the NFL said there will be limited capacity at the big game, however, no specific capacity has been set yet for the February game at Raymond James Stadium, but Goodell said he was impressed by the recent upgrades made at the stadium.

“I know the fans will enjoy the renovations that have been taking place,” he said. “There’s no question Raymond James is more than ready for Super Bowl LV, but it’s also going to be a great stage for the game.”

The NFL commissioner spent about a quarter and a half in the seats Sunday for the Buccaneers game against the Minnesota Vikings. Afterward, he said everyone felt comfortable, happy and safe, and that people wearing PPE and keeping social distancing made a huge difference.

But still, he’s not ready to say yet, what Super Bowl attendance will look like.

“We’re going to try and bring as many fans as we can safely do into Raymond James Stadium,” he said. “I’m not sure there’s a specific number that we’re confident it’s going to be, but we’ll do, obviously our focus will be keeping them safe, whoever is there.”

In September, Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects a "full Super Bowl" in 2021.

“We’re going to be able to host the Super Bowl in February. We expect to do a full Super Bowl. We’re going to show that we’re going to be able to do that,” DeSantis insisted at the time.

Goodell also noting that the NFC and AFC championship teams will likely not be arriving until late in the Super Bowl week, whereas in Super Bowls past, the teams will arrive in the host city about a week before.

The COVID-19 vaccine also came up during the call. He said he doesn’t anticipate any vaccination happening prior to the game since those doses will be going first to medical personnel, first responders, and those most at risk.

“We are not anticipating any of our personnel being vaccinated in advance of the Super Bowl,” Goodell said. “That’s obviously being done at higher levels and given priority to health care workers, first responders, and those at a risky state. We don’t fall in those categories, so we don’t anticipate that and we’re not planning for that.”