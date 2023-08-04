20 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in California; New jackpot goes up to $1.55 billion

The search for the Mega Millions jackpot winner apparently continues. With that being said, the upcoming drawing next week will feature a jackpot of more than $1.5 billion.

Friday night's drawing featured a top prize of $1.35 billion, but there were no winners announced by lottery officials.

Below were the winning numbers for the Friday, Aug. 4 drawing, which apparently no one got:

11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the Mega Ball number being 20.

The new drawing – with the top prize of $1.55 billion – will be held Tuesday, August 8 at 8 p.m. PT.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For the Aug. 4 drawing, 20 tickets worth a little over $10,000 and 481 additional tickets worth more than $400 were all sold in California.

During the Aug. 1 drawing, two tickets sold in California were more than $650,000 after the tickets matched five of the six numbers Tuesday.

RELATED: 2 Mega Millions tickets worth $650,000 sold in California

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.35 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.