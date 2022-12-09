Non-emergency phone lines down in Bastrop, Round Rock for AT&T customers
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and the Round Rock Police Department say AT&T customers are reporting issues with non-emergency phone calls and may experience delays contacting them.
But 911 services for both departments are working.
They say it appears to be a problem with the carrier, and they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Round Rock police say you should continue to try the non-emergency number if you experience a delay.