Leander police investigate shooting at assisted living facility

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The Brief Leander police are investigating after shots were fired at an assisted living facility resulting in property damage. Police responded to The Haven at San Gabriel, an assisted living and memory care facility located at 1253 West San Gabriel Parkway, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. Police said they believe it was an isolated incident.



Leander police are investigating after shots were fired at an assisted living facility resulting in property damage.

What we know:

Police responded to The Haven at San Gabriel, an assisted living and memory care facility located at 1253 West San Gabriel Parkway, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Investigators said an unknown person drove up to the facility and fired several shots at the front of the building. No one was injured, but the building sustained damage.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if they had a suspect. They said they believed it was an isolated incident.