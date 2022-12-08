Game room in North Austin robbed, police need help identifying suspects

Austin police need your help identifying three men suspected of armed robbery in a game room on North Lamar near Braker Lane.

Investigators say three armed Hispanic men entered the North Austin game room around 11:45 p.m. on July 17, 2021 and demanded money while pointing their guns at several people.

The group took the cash and left.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The first of three suspected armed robbers. Photo Courtesy: APD

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s, about 5’6" tall, with a thin build and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, torn blue jeans, dark shoes, and a white ball cap, and he was armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s, about 6’0" tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray hooded sweater, dark jeans, and a white surgical mask, and he was armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The second of three suspected armed robbers. Photo Courtesy: APD

Police say there is no photo of the third suspect. But he's described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, about 5’4" tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.