North Austin crash leaves child seriously injured, 2 others hurt

Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened January 17 after 10 p.m. on East Anderson Lane near I-35.

Austin-Travis County EMS say the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult and a teen were extricated from a vehicle and were also hospitalized. A fourth person reportedly refused treatment at the scene from medics.

No further details about the crash have been released at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter