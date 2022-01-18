North Austin crash leaves child seriously injured, 2 others hurt
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened January 17 after 10 p.m. on East Anderson Lane near I-35.
Austin-Travis County EMS say the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult and a teen were extricated from a vehicle and were also hospitalized. A fourth person reportedly refused treatment at the scene from medics.
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement