North Austin deadly shooting leads to 5 arrests

The Brief A man is dead after being shot and killed in North Austin APD said it happened on August 3 La Michoacana Market Officers arrested five suspects



A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting and robbery in North Austin earlier this month.

What happened?

The backstory:

Austin police said on August 3, around 2:38 a.m., officers responded to a call from a man who said he had been shot near the La Michoacana Market, at 9811 North I-35 service northbound.

When officers arrived, they found the man who showed them his pickup truck that was riddled with bullet holes.

Officers also found a man, later identified as Miguel Mondragon, in the grassy area between the highway and the front of the market. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation showed Mondragon and the second victim left a nearby club with two friends. They pulled into a parking lot to cut through to the road when two other cars, with multiple suspects, blocked them in and approached their car with guns and demanded their belongings.

Mondragon tried to run but was shot and killed. The other two victims drove away, police said.

The suspects then took Mondragon's belongings after he was shot and then left.

Police said the investigation showed the suspects in the two cars conspired to rob Mondragon, which resulted in his shooting and murder.

The suspects were identified as Alejandro Hurtado-Reyes, Yanaris Reyes, Antonio Gonzalez, Yurisander Rojas, and Hector Batlle. Warrants were issued for all five of them for capital murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.