1 killed in North Austin crash, road closed for investigation: police

The Brief 1 killed in North Austin crash Southbound Research Boulevard near Gateway Shopping Center is closed



The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in North Austin.

What we know:

APD reported the crash at around 6:40 a.m. April 25.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of southbound Research Boulevard, near Loop 360 and the Gateway Shopping Centers.

What you can do:

APD says southbound Research Boulevard will be closed in the area for an investigation.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan their routes accordingly.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.