Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash of cyclist in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Austin. The cyclist was injured and taken to a local hospital.

On Saturday, March 11, around 6:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist near Guadalupe Street and Nelray Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation shows the cyclist was heading east on Nelray Boulevard when the driver of the vehicle, which was traveling north on Guadalupe Street, ran the stop sign and hit the cyclist. The vehicle's driver stopped briefly, but left the area without checking on the victim or calling 9-1-1.

The driver left the scene through the parking lot of 5426 Guadalupe Street.

The victim was taken to Dell Children's Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

The suspect vehicle was described as a possible SUV or crossover style and was either white or silver.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.