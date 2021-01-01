AFD says fireworks are to blame for house fire in North Austin

The Austin Fire Department says that a homeowner's use of fireworks is to blame for a fire at a home in North Austin.

Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department battled the fire that started at around 1:30 a.m. on Putnam Drive near 183 and Ohlen Road.

Photo of fire at home on Putnam Drive courtesy Austin Fire Department.

Officials say the house was in flames when crews arrived.

The person who lived in the home got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental and that the home is a total loss. The estimated damages are $275,000.

