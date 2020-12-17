Williamson County Fire Marshal offers fireworks safety tips

The Williamson County Fire Marshal's office is reminding county residents to be safe with fireworks this holiday season.

The fire marshal says that most jurisdictions have city ordinances in place prohibiting the use of fireworks within or near city limits. Residents can check the interactive county map to find out where fireworks are allowed in Williamson County.

In addition, the fire marshal is reminding residents that Williamson County is currently under a burn ban, which prohibits burning any combustible material outside of an enclosure that serves to contain all flames and/or sparks.

"Although we have seen small amounts of rainfall in the past few weeks, we are in extremely dry, drought conditions. There is still plenty of fuel, such as dry grasses, that could potentially start fires," said Williamson County Fire Marshal Hank Jones. "People need to use extreme caution if they choose to use fireworks under these conditions."

Fireworks are not permitted in Williamson County parks. Also, the fire marshal says it is illegal to discharge fireworks within 600 feet of a hospital, sanitarium, veterinary hospital, school, church, and within 100 feet of a fuel dispensing station for flammable or combustible liquids. Discharging fireworks at or from a moving vehicle is also not allowed.

Consumer fireworks can be dangerous when used improperly, causing serious burns and eye injuries, says the fire marshal. It is crucial that people check with their local fire department/district for recommendations or suggested precautions to follow before deciding to use them.

For those still interested in using fireworks, the Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office has these tips for keeping everyone safe:

Before you shoot:

Do not let children buy fireworks without adult supervision

Only buy from reliable fireworks sellers

Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Find a smooth, flat surface, away from the house or other buildings, dry leaves, or grass

Be sure you have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire

Always have adult supervision

Do not use fireworks when the weather forecast calls for winds above 10 mph

When you’re ready to shoot:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Always read and follow label directions, warnings, and instructions

Be considerate of your neighbors

Only ignite fireworks outdoors and away from houses and outbuildings

Light only one firework at a time

Never re-light a "dud" firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes, and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly

Never give fireworks to small children, even sparklers cause serious burns

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks

Never throw fireworks at another person, vehicle, or animal

Never carry fireworks in your pocket

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day

For more information about the potential fire danger within Williamson County, visit the Fire Marshal’s Office website.

