Man shot, killed in second North Austin homicide in less than 12 hours

The Brief Man shot, killed on Middle Fiskville Road Monday morning Victim identified as white or Hispanic male, no age range provided 2nd homicide in less than 12 hours in same patrol section, says APD



A man was shot and killed in Austin's fifth homicide of 2026, within 12 hours of another fatal shooting in the same patrol sector.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department says that just after 6 a.m. Jan. 12, Austin 911 received multiple calls about shots fired and someone with gunshot wounds.

Austin police, fire and EMS crews responded to the 9800 block of Middle Fiskville Road, just east of I-35.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m.

APD's homicide and aggravated assault units are investigating and will canvass for video and talk with witnesses, said APD in a briefing Monday morning.

The victim is identified as a white or Hispanic male, but APD did not provide an age range.

Dig deeper:

While this homicide happened within 12 hours of a fatal shooting on N. Lamar in the same patrol sector, all available information points to the two being unrelated, said APD.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (512-472-8477) or the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).