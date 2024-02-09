North Austin shooting suspect at-large: APD

Austin police are asking for help as they try to find a shooting suspect.

APD says this man was last seen driving a silver Chevy Traverse or Equinox.

He's connected to a Jan. 7 shooting along Lamar, near Payton Gin Road, in north Austin.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Shooting suspect (Austin Police Department)

When officers got to the scene, they found a victim who'd been shot and hurt.

If you recognize this man, you're asked to call Austin police.