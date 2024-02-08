Family renews call for justice a year and a half after deadly Manor hit-and-run

A family is renewing their call for justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run a year and a half ago.

38-year-old David Ponce's family has been living with a hole in their lives since then.

"Everything I do in the house, everything that we used to do comes up on a daily basis. He used to wake up early in the morning, like 6 a.m., look out the window. Now here I am doing the same thing," Aurelio Ponce, David's father, said.

"It's a lot of unsettledness. My heart, our hearts just hurt and miss him tremendously," Rochella Celestino, David's sister, said.

On Sept. 28, 2022, around 8 p.m., David was walking home for dinner when he was hit and killed in the southbound lane of Lexington Street near Parsons in Manor.

"The person needs to take responsibility for what they've done. It's been a year and a half and nothing. He's still asked about all the time in the community. He's just really missed, and we just want some kind of resolution," Celestino said.

Manor police say the case has been made inactive.

"Not one lead has come in," Celestino said.

David Ponce

MORE STORIES

David is remembered as a community-oriented person with a love for horses.

As cars drive along Lexington Street every day, his family just wants to know who is responsible for taking his life.

"Manor's growing. The traffic is still really, really bad at night. It's still really dark around here. We just want somebody who possibly saw something to come forward and give us any new information. Maybe something's popped up, or they remember something," Celestino said.

"We need to find it, we need closure, in other words. Maybe by that time, my mind and my heart will rest," Ponce said.