Pedestrian killed in northeast Austin crash identified: APD

Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash in northeast Austin.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, at approximately 7:06 a.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a pedestrian, 39-year-old Jesse Duer, in the 700 block of West Howard Lane.

Duer was taken to the hospital, where he later died on Feb. 5.

The driver of the truck remained on scene, was not impaired and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's fifth fatal crash of 2024, with five fatalities for the year so far.