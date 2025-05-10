Austin police release body camera video of officers shooting armed man

The Brief Austin police released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting on May 7. Police say a man reached for a gun while trying to get away from an officer during a routine traffic stop. Charges are pending against the suspect, Branson Berreles. Both police officers are on administrative leave, per APD protocol.



Austin police released body camera footage of officers shooting a man during a North Austin traffic stop earlier this week.

North Austin police shooting

What we know:

Austin police say that around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, officers Jake Pitcher and Ryne Kirchberg pulled over a driver for failing to use a turn signal on East Braker Lane.

Inside the car was a female driver, a male passenger and a young child.

The male passenger, who was later identified as 26-year-old Branson Berreles, told police he did not have any identification and was asked to step out of the car.

As Officer Kirchberg attempted to pat down Berreles, he pushed the officer and began to run away. When the officer reached for him, Berreles reached toward his waistband and tried to pull out a firearm.

Both officers fired several shots, hitting Berreles. He was taken a hospital and treated for his injuries.

A gun was found in the area where he was reaching. Austin police say they also found multiple magazines.

No one else was injured.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, which is department protocol.

Officer Pitcher has been on the force for just under two years. Officer Kirchberg has been a member of the department for four and a half years.

What we don't know:

Charges against Berreles are pending.

Shooting investigations

What's next:

Austin police says there are two concurrent investigations into the shooting.

One is a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

The other is an administrative investigation by the police department's internal affairs unit under the oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Branson Berreles criminal history

Branson Berreles

Timeline:

Branson Berreles has a long criminal history and outstanding warrants, according to Austin police.

Court records show several charges between 2017 and 2024.

Previous charges include drug possession and forgery.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.







