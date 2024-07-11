VIDEO: Suspect flees through backyards after North Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department has identified a man shot and killed at a North Austin apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is still at large.

Joshua Kozak, 34, was killed in Wednesday's shooting at Dryfield Studios.

On July 10 at around 3:34 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at 8501 Dryfield Drive, where one of the callers reported a man had shot someone and left the scene. Other callers reported he had gone through backyards while trying to leave the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Kozak with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures by ATCEMS, Kozak died from his injuries.

An initial investigation identified a suspect who was seen on Ring surveillance video fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area around Dryfield Drive to check their cameras for video footage related to the shooting and submit it here.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 32nd homicide of 2024.