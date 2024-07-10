APD searching for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is responding to a shooting in North Austin.

Police said on July 10, around 5 p.m., officers were investigating a homicide near Clearfield Dr. and Beech Dr.

One victim was killed in the shooting, police said.

They are still searching for the suspect. He was described as a Black male, with short black hair, muscular, black pants and shirt.

He was last seen in the 1200 block of Larkspur Rd.

An alert was issued to residents who live near the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates