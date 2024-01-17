North Austin shooting victim identified; suspect at-large: APD

Austin police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in north Austin, and are asking the public's help in finding the suspect.

On Friday, Jan. 12, at around 7:54 p.m., APD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11441 N. I-35 at the Cricket Hollow Apartments. Officers arrived on the scene and stopped a vehicle described by 911 callers.

They found 22-year-old Cleiver Gamez-Santos inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Gamez-Santos was taken to a hospital, where he died later that evening.

Investigators gathered that the victim was shot in the apartment complex and was in the process of being driven away from the scene when the vehicle was stopped by officers.

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for any information related to this murder.

Anyone with information should contact APD at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.