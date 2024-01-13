Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 dead; no word on suspects or any arrests

Officials have not released any word on suspects or arrests after a shooting in North Austin that left one person dead.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on January 12 at an apartment complex on East Braker Lane just east of I-35 near a QuikTrip gas station.

A 911 caller reported that shot were being fired and that someone had possibly been shot.

When Austin police officers arrived, they found a car in the area with several people inside, including the victim.

The Austin Police Department says that Austin-Travis County EMS and officers gave medical care to the victim but that the victim eventually died from their injuries at the hospital.

Police say the other people who were in the car are cooperating with investigators.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and police say there it no threat to the public.

If you have any information, you're asked to call APD.