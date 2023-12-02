2 hospitalized in separate North Austin auto-ped crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are in the hospital Saturday night after two separate auto-pedestrian crashes in North Austin.
ATCEMS reported the first one at the intersection of Rutland Drive and N Lamar Boulevard at around 7:50 p.m. where an adult had been struck by a vehicle.
The adult was declared a trauma alert and transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.
The second occurred at 9 p.m. less than a mile away on Northgate Boulevard where another adult was struck by a vehicle.
They were declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
No other information about either crash was available.