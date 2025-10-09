Woman found dead behind North Austin business identified; suspect arrested

article

The Austin Police Department has identified the woman found dead behind a North Austin business earlier this week. A suspect has also been arrested.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened in the 8200 block of Research Boulevard service road northbound.

It wasn’t until around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 6 when police got a call that someone coming into work at the auto shop found a woman lying in the woods behind the shop. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:53 a.m.

On Oct. 8, she was positively identified by the medical examiner as 43-year-old Mary Gonzales.

That same day, APD says that a first-degree murder warrant was issued for 21-year-old Enrique Gomez-Urbina. He was located and arrested on Masterson Pass by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Witness nearby reports hearing "something like a pop"

What they're saying:

Fannie Hayes-Barnicle said she was camping out with her husband and dog in the field next to the German Auto Shop off Research Boulevard when it happened.

"I heard something like a pop. I thought I was first hearing a gunshot and then me and my husband, I said, well, maybe it’s firecrackers, sounded closer to that, so we all went back to sleep. I think my husband saw the car come through. That was after we had had dinner, so that was like late, between 2 and 3 o'clock in the morning, but there was no activity, no fighting, no evidence of struggle, anything like that," Hayes-Barnicle said.

What you can do:

This is being investigated as Austin's 46th homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.