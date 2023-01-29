1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Austin hookah lounge

One person is dead and four others injured after a late night shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge.

Austin police say around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd.

Officers arrived on scene minutes later and found several victims with obvious signs of trauma. APD says they performed life-saving measures until ATCEMS medics arrived at the scene and took over.

Four people were transported to the hospital, two of which had been declared Trauma Alerts by ATCEMS. Those two were transported to local trauma facilities with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The other two were also transported to local trauma facilities, one with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

APD is investigating the shooting and said as of Saturday night they did not have any information to release about a suspect and that detectives were interviewing multiple witnesses.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call APD's Homicide tip line at 512-477-3588. This is being investigated as the city's eighth homicide of 2023.