Person critically injures self trying to burn tree stump with gasoline: AFD

One resident in North Austin critically injured themselves Sunday while trying to remove a tree stump, says the Austin Fire Department.

AFD reported the incident just before noon Feb. 5 outside a home in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive, just off West Braker Lane near I-35.

AFD says a flash fire was ignited as a result of gasoline being poured to burn a tree stump.

The person was transported by ATCEMS to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.