North Carolina officials remove plane wreckage of 1983 crash from national park

Officials in North Carolina have moved the wreckage of a plane that crashed in 1983 in a local mountainous area following safety concerns, the National Park Service (NPS) reported on June 27.

A video was posted online showing the fuselage being airlifted from the crash site.

Before the wreckage was moved, it was the destination for many urban explorers and tourists over the years, NPS said.

"The resource damage and visitor safety issues presented too great a threat to take no action," said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout, according to the release," NPS said in a news release.

The wreckage is from a Cessna 414S plane that crashed in November of 1983, killing both people on board, according to an accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board.