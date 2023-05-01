H-E-B unveils newly renovated North Austin store
AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B recently unveiled its newly renovated North Austin store, which includes new and upgraded departments and more product offerings.
The nearly 100,000-square-foot store has served the North Austin community since 1989, says the Texas grocery chain.
In addition to interior renovations, the store has an enhanced design to the exterior, says H-E-B. Renovations began in February 2021, and the store remained open during the renovation.
New and upgraded departments and services include:
- New Home by H-E-B department, with Haven + Key and Texas Proud home décor collections
- New full-service meat counter
- New H-E-B Blooms flower bar
- New Dairy department with expanded product offerings
- Healthy Living department with bulk food items, supplements and nut grinding station
- Updated Bakery department with Tortilleria
- Sushiya and Sushiya Grill offerings
- Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty items
- Relocated Frozen Food department with expanded offerings
- Expanded Texas Backyard offering outdoor essentials
- Expanded beer and wine offerings
- Dedicated H-E-B Curbside parking area
- Pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru and nutritional services
H-E-B also says the renovation added more accessibility and convenience for customers with more checkout lanes and self-checkout options.
H-E-B gifted $5,000 to Pop Up Birthday, a nonprofit in West Lake Hills that provides personalized birthday party boxes for Central Texas children in foster care. (H-E-B)
To commemorate the renovation, H-E-B also gifted Davis Elementary School, Pop-Up Birthday, and Family Eldercare $5,000 each.
The North Hills H‑E‑B is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.