Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B unveils newly renovated North Austin store

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

The nearly 100,000-square-foot store has served the North Austin community since 1989, says H-E-B. (H-E-B)

AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B recently unveiled its newly renovated North Austin store, which includes new and upgraded departments and more product offerings.

The nearly 100,000-square-foot store has served the North Austin community since 1989, says the Texas grocery chain. 

In addition to interior renovations, the store has an enhanced design to the exterior, says H-E-B. Renovations began in February 2021, and the store remained open during the renovation.

New and upgraded departments and services include:

  • New Home by H-E-B department, with Haven + Key and Texas Proud home décor collections
  • New full-service meat counter
  • New H-E-B Blooms flower bar
  • New Dairy department with expanded product offerings
  • Healthy Living department with bulk food items, supplements and nut grinding station
  • Updated Bakery department with Tortilleria
  • Sushiya and Sushiya Grill offerings
  • Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty items
  • Relocated Frozen Food department with expanded offerings
  • Expanded Texas Backyard offering outdoor essentials
  • Expanded beer and wine offerings
  • Dedicated H-E-B Curbside parking area
  • Pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru and nutritional services

H-E-B also says the renovation added more accessibility and convenience for customers with more checkout lanes and self-checkout options.

Image 1 of 3

H-E-B gifted $5,000 to Pop Up Birthday, a nonprofit in West Lake Hills that provides personalized birthday party boxes for Central Texas children in foster care. (H-E-B)

To commemorate the renovation, H-E-B also gifted Davis Elementary School, Pop-Up Birthday, and Family Eldercare $5,000 each. 

The North Hills H‑E‑B is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.