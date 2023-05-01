H-E-B unveils newly renovated North Austin store

article

H-E-B recently unveiled its newly renovated North Austin store, which includes new and upgraded departments and more product offerings.

The nearly 100,000-square-foot store has served the North Austin community since 1989, says the Texas grocery chain.

In addition to interior renovations, the store has an enhanced design to the exterior, says H-E-B. Renovations began in February 2021, and the store remained open during the renovation.

New and upgraded departments and services include:

New Home by H-E-B department, with Haven + Key and Texas Proud home décor collections

New full-service meat counter

New H-E-B Blooms flower bar

New Dairy department with expanded product offerings

Healthy Living department with bulk food items, supplements and nut grinding station

Updated Bakery department with Tortilleria

Sushiya and Sushiya Grill offerings

Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty items

Relocated Frozen Food department with expanded offerings

Expanded Texas Backyard offering outdoor essentials

Expanded beer and wine offerings

Dedicated H-E-B Curbside parking area

Pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru and nutritional services

H-E-B also says the renovation added more accessibility and convenience for customers with more checkout lanes and self-checkout options.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ H-E-B gifted $5,000 to Pop Up Birthday, a nonprofit in West Lake Hills that provides personalized birthday party boxes for Central Texas children in foster care. (H-E-B)

To commemorate the renovation, H-E-B also gifted Davis Elementary School, Pop-Up Birthday, and Family Eldercare $5,000 each.

The North Hills H‑E‑B is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.