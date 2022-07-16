2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

article

Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison.

Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation.

Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

A total of six people from the DFW area have been sentenced so far.

More than 800 people nationwide have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.