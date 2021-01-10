North Texas Air Force veteran seen carrying zip ties on Senate floor arrested for Capitol riot

article

A North Texas man has been arrested after he was identified as one of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Department of Justice announced Sunday that Larry Rendell Brock was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Brock, who is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, was identified as the man who was wearing combat gear, including a green helmet, and carrying "white flex cuffs" while on the Senate floor.

Brock turned himself in at the Grapevine Police Department, and is being held at Grapevine PD's jail.

FBI investigators also started searching Brock's apartment in Grapevine on Sunday.

Multiple family members and a family friend told the New Yorker that Brock had become "increasingly radical," and that he posted to social media his plans to go to Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump’s rally.

Brock was working for Hillwood Airways in Fort Worth, which is part of the Perot family empire, headed by Ross Perot Jr.

The aviation company said Saturday that he’s no longer employed there.

A Tennessee man, identified as Eric Gavelek Munchel, was also arrested, and faces the same charges as Brock.

