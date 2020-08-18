Northbound US 183 exit at SH 71 to close until October

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) will be implementing a temporary complete closure of the exit ramp from northbound US 183 to eastbound SH 71.

The closure could start as soon as Wednesday, August 19 and will last until October, however, CTRMA says those dates are subject to change based on weather and other circumstances.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

(Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CTRMA says drivers headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport should plan ahead and allow extra time.

While the exit is closed, drivers will detour by continuing past the exit and using the north-to-south U-turn at Patton Avenue to access southbound US 183 and immediately exiting left to eastbound SH 71.

Advertisement

CTRMA says the closure is necessary to allow construction crews to rebuild the ramp as part of major improvements to the interchange between SH 71 and US 183.

For more information on the closure, click here.

For more Travis County news, click here.