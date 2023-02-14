Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old charged with manslaughter for death of woman in NE Austin crash

March 7, 2023
One person is dead and two injured after a crash in Northeast Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department identified a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin.

Officers and ATCEMS responded to a crash between a two-door car and a sedan just after noon on Feb. 14 in the 4200 block of Ed Bluestein near Techni Center Dr. 

The driver of the sedan, 49-year-old Denise Maxine Cunningham, died at the scene. 

Silverio Castillo-Hortelano, 19.

On March 3, APD arrested 19-year-old Silverio Castillo-Hortelano for his involvement in the crash. He was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.

He is charged with manslaughter and racing on a highway, causing death.